California to Pay $1.35M to Settle Harvest Rock Church’s Lawsuit Against Gavin Newsom Over COVID Restrictions

By on No Comment

(Newsweek) — A settlement reached by a California church and Gov. Gavin Newsom this week allows an injunction against COVID-19 restrictions on churches.

On Monday, a California District Court entered an order approving Liberty Counsel’s settlement of the lawsuit on behalf of Pasadena’s Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry against the California governor.

Under the settlement, the state of California may no longer impose discriminatory restrictions upon any houses of worship. It’s the first statewide permanent injunction in the country against COVID restrictions on churches and places of worship. The governor must also pay Liberty Counsel $1,350,000 in reimbursement of attorney’s fees and costs.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

California to Pay $1.35M to Settle Harvest Rock Church’s Lawsuit Against Gavin Newsom Over COVID Restrictions added by on
View all posts by Editor →