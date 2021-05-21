California to Pay $1.35M to Settle Harvest Rock Church’s Lawsuit Against Gavin Newsom Over COVID Restrictions

(Newsweek) — A settlement reached by a California church and Gov. Gavin Newsom this week allows an injunction against COVID-19 restrictions on churches.

On Monday, a California District Court entered an order approving Liberty Counsel’s settlement of the lawsuit on behalf of Pasadena’s Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry against the California governor.

Under the settlement, the state of California may no longer impose discriminatory restrictions upon any houses of worship. It’s the first statewide permanent injunction in the country against COVID restrictions on churches and places of worship. The governor must also pay Liberty Counsel $1,350,000 in reimbursement of attorney’s fees and costs.

