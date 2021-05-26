Hillsong Founder Says He Has No ‘Bias at All’ Against ‘Gays,’ ‘but Unfortunately’ Represents ‘What the Bible Says’

By on No Comment

 

(TODAY) — Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong Church, is opening up about the scandals — most notably popular pastor Carl Lentz’s affair and subsequent firing — that have recently plagued the global religious organization, whose attendees include celebrities like Justin Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and Chris Pratt.

“I do think that we did allow a culture to develop where it was one rule for celebrities and a different rule for other people,” Houston told Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive TODAY interview Wednesday morning.

Another controversy for Hillsong has been its alleged treatment of LGBTQ people as a conservative, evangelical church. Some gay members have said they had difficult experiences in the church and felt suicidal.

“I want us to get better a the way we communicate and embrace and work with people who are gay,” Houston said. “I don’t have any personal bias at all against gay or lesbian people. But unfortunately, as a pastor, you don’t represent what you think. You represent what the Bible says. And so at this point, we’re still a conservative one on the subject of active gay relationship, et cetera.

“But it’s a journey,” he said. “Everyone’s welcome. Many, many people who are gay come to Hillsong Church.”

Continue reading this story >>

  • Connect with Christian News


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hillsong Founder Says He Has No ‘Bias at All’ Against ‘Gays,’ ‘but Unfortunately’ Represents ‘What the Bible Says’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →