Fewer Americans Support Black Lives Matter Movement, Poll Finds

By on No Comment

(Forbes) — The popularity of the Black Lives Matter movement has fallen in the year since the killing of George Floyd sparked a global reckoning over racial justice, while a majority of Americans are pessimistic about the future of race relations in the country, according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll of more than 2,000 adults conducted last week.

KEY FACTS

Just under half of U.S. adults, 48%, currently hold favorable views of the Black Lives Matter movement, down from 61% last May, the poll found

Some 46% of U.S. adults think race relations have worsened over the past five years, and only 30% expect them to improve in the next five years.

Police violence is a “serious problem” in the U.S., 69% of respondents said, down from 79% reported right after the death of Floyd last year.

Three-quarters of respondents supported banning police from using chokeholds on suspects.

