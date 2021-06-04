Ex-LGBT Visit DC to Warn Senators About Dangers of the So-Called Equality Act

(LifeSiteNews) WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former [identifying] gay, lesbian and transgender individuals have come to the nation’s capital this week to warn members of the U.S. Senate against the dangers of the so-called Equality Act, which threatens to diminish religious liberty and severely hinder those seeking to deal with unwanted same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria.

About 50 members of the “Changed” movement gathered at the foot of the U.S. Capitol to make their stories of personal transformation known – finding their way out of homosexuality and transgenderism – and to urge Congress not to cut off access to religious and personal counseling that often plays a role in healing childhood sexual and emotional abuse and trauma that led to embracing those lifestyles.

Continue reading this story >>