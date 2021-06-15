Canadian Pastor Arrested on New Charges After ‘Underground Worship’ Following Church Building Seizure

(RebelNews) — Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested on Monday afternoon on new charges, after Fairview Baptist Church gathered for underground worship for the second week in a row since their church was effectively seized by Alberta Health Services last Saturday.

Alberta authorities were forced to drop other charges against Pastor Tim last month, after discovering that Alberta Health Services never served Pastor Stephens with the court order he was accused of having violated, a requirement under the order. That effectively ended the case against Pastor Tim, but he will now be facing another legal battle.

Over the weekend, an ever-growing crowd gathered at the undisclosed location and shared the word, sang songs of praise and heard Pastor Tim preach.

As worship progressed, a police helicopter discovered the gathered congregation.

BREAKING: Pastor Tim Stephens Arrested On New Charges

