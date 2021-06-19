‘The Only Race Is the Human Race’: Black Father Condemns Critical Race Theory in Viral Video

By on No Comment

(Fox News) — After going viral for eviscerating critical race theory teachings, radio host and father Ty Smith said on Friday that the race-based curriculum is a “bunch of nonsense” and a harmful view of the world to convey to young children.

“To me it’s a whole bunch of nonsense, virtue signaling, playing off people’s emotion. The only race there is the human race,” Smith told “America’s Newsroom.”

Smith said that “color was never discussed in his house at all.”

 

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

‘The Only Race Is the Human Race’: Black Father Condemns Critical Race Theory in Viral Video added by on
View all posts by Editor →