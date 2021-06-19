‘The Only Race Is the Human Race’: Black Father Condemns Critical Race Theory in Viral Video

(Fox News) — After going viral for eviscerating critical race theory teachings, radio host and father Ty Smith said on Friday that the race-based curriculum is a “bunch of nonsense” and a harmful view of the world to convey to young children.

“To me it’s a whole bunch of nonsense, virtue signaling, playing off people’s emotion. The only race there is the human race,” Smith told “America’s Newsroom.”

Smith said that “color was never discussed in his house at all.”

Watch this parent absolutely obliterate Critical Race Theory at an Illinois school board meeting: “How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” pic.twitter.com/gmCRJaphXt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2021

