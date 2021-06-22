Biden DOJ Opposing West Virginia Law That Prohibits Biological Boys From Playing on Girls’ Teams

(Christian Headlines) — Last week, the Biden Department of Justice filed a brief in federal court opposing a West Virginia law that prohibits biological boys from playing on girls’ teams, saying it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

The law, H.B. 3293, prohibits high school and college sports teams that are “designated for female[s]” from being open to the male sex. The bill says that “classification of teams according to biological sex is necessary to promote equal athletic opportunities for the female sex.”

But in a Statement of Interest brief filed in federal court, the Department of Justice opposed the law. The DOJ sided with an 11-year-old biological male who identifies as female and who wants to compete on middle school girls’ cross-country and track teams. The 11-year-old athlete “is a girl, not a boy,” the DOJ brief says.

