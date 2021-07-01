Apostate Methodist Church of Great Britain Votes to Approve ‘Gay Marriage,’ Recognize Cohabitating Couples

(BBC) — The Methodist Church has become the largest religious denomination in Britain to permit same-sex marriages.
A vote to change the definition of marriage at the Methodist Conference on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed by 254 in favour with 46 against.
Freedom of conscience clauses mean ministers will not be forced to conduct such weddings if they oppose the move.
Same-sex marriage is not allowed in the Church of England or the Roman Catholic Church.
