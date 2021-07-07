Massage Schools Across the US Are Suspected of Ties to Prostitution

(USA Today) — Minnesota officials didn’t know what they’d find after receiving a tip that the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, a local massage school, could be tied to prostitution. A locked closet full of student records, off-limits to staff, was an alarming discovery.

So, too, were the massage therapists with credentials from the school who’d lost their licenses for ties to prostitution or human trafficking, and the internship sites and supervisors linked to prostitution. A host of paperwork and financial issues only seemed to arise in the school’s Chinese-language Tuina massage program.

All of it added up to a “theme of prostitution and/or human trafficking,” the Minnesota Office of Higher Education wrote in a letter to the school’s president.

Continue reading this story >>