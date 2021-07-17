Crowned George Floyd Mural Struck by Lighting, Reduced to Rubble

(WTOL11) — A north Toledo mural has been reduced to rubble after it was reportedly struck by lightning Tuesday and painted bricks still littered the area late Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at Summit and Lagrange Streets, where a large mural dedicated to George Floyd — who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year — had collapsed.

The piece was created by Toledo artist David Ross just about one year ago. He said the artwork stands as a memorial and reminder to never forget what happened that day in May of 2020.

A witness who saw the wall fall told TFRD they had seen a lightning bolt strike the building. The department later confirmed the strike to be the cause of the collapse.

Continue to reading this story >>