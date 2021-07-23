California Appeals Court Overturns State Law that Criminalized ‘Misgendering’

(Christian Headlines) — A California law that criminalized “misgendering” and the misuse of pronouns is unconstitutional under the First Amendment, according to a new decision by the state appeals court.

At issue is a 2017 multi-faceted California law that placed new restrictions on long-term care facilities and was geared toward protecting LGBT residents. It was dubbed the “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights.”

Last week, a three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeals unanimously struck down a section of the law that prohibits employers from using the wrong pronouns. Violating the law could subject the employer to criminal penalties, including fines and jail time.

The decision can be read here.

