Murder Suspect Released from Jail After Prosecutors Failed to Show Up For Court Rearrested by US Marshals Service

(St. Louis Post-Dispatch) ST. LOUIS — A murder suspect who was released from jail last week after the Circuit Attorney’s Office failed to attend multiple court hearings in the case is back in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in Jennings in the 2500 block of Tyrell Drive, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

This is the second time Campbell has been arrested by U.S. Marshals; when he was initially charged with murder in December, he fled to Arizona and then Texas, where he was later arrested, court documents say. Continue reading this story >>