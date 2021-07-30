Homosexuals, ‘Transgenders’ Claiming So-Called ‘Rainbow Flag’ is Not ‘Inclusive’ Enough, Want Replaced

By on No Comment

(6ABC) SAN FRANCISCO — The Rainbow Flag is perhaps the most well-known flag in the world, created in San Francisco. But more than 40 years later, some in the LGBTQ+ community think it’s time for a new flag: one that is more inclusive to replace the existing one.

People still stop to look and appreciate the significance of the giant iconic Rainbow Flag in the Castro District. It was created in 1978 by the late Gilbert Baker. The flag was meant to represent all in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pink is for sex, red is for life, orange for healing, yellow for sun, green for nature, turquoise for magic, blue for serenity and purple for the spirit. I like to think of those elements as in every person,” expressed Gilbert who died 30 days after that interview.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Homosexuals, ‘Transgenders’ Claiming So-Called ‘Rainbow Flag’ is Not ‘Inclusive’ Enough, Want Replaced added by on
View all posts by Editor →