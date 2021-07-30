Homosexuals, ‘Transgenders’ Claiming So-Called ‘Rainbow Flag’ is Not ‘Inclusive’ Enough, Want Replaced

(6ABC) SAN FRANCISCO — The Rainbow Flag is perhaps the most well-known flag in the world, created in San Francisco. But more than 40 years later, some in the LGBTQ+ community think it’s time for a new flag: one that is more inclusive to replace the existing one.

People still stop to look and appreciate the significance of the giant iconic Rainbow Flag in the Castro District. It was created in 1978 by the late Gilbert Baker. The flag was meant to represent all in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pink is for sex, red is for life, orange for healing, yellow for sun, green for nature, turquoise for magic, blue for serenity and purple for the spirit. I like to think of those elements as in every person,” expressed Gilbert who died 30 days after that interview.

