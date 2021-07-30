‘No Vax, No Service’: Restaurant Owners Turning Away Customers Without Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

(MarketWatch) — As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the U.S., a growing number of dining and drinking establishments are turning unvaccinated customers away, saying their businesses can’t risk possibly exposing patrons and staff to the virus.

But these “No Vax, No Service” decisions have sparked controversy, with anti-vaccination groups and individuals saying they constitute a violation of civil rights. Some states, such as Florida and Texas, have also enacted laws that essentially prevent private businesses from imposing these bans on the unvaccinated.

The bars and restaurants putting the vaccine requirements in place range from individually owned ones to small chains. In New York, prominent restaurateur Danny Meyer, who heads the Union Square Hospitality Group and founded the fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack SHAK, announced Thursday on CNBC that Union Square Hospitality Group would be insisting that patrons who want to sit inside be vaccinated. Shake Shack will set its own vaccine policies, Meyer told CNBC.

Continue reading this story >>