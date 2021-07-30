‘No Vax, No Service’: Restaurant Owners Turning Away Customers Without Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

By on No Comment

(MarketWatch) — As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the U.S., a growing number of dining and drinking establishments are turning unvaccinated customers away, saying their businesses can’t risk possibly exposing patrons and staff to the virus.

But these “No Vax, No Service” decisions have sparked controversy, with anti-vaccination groups and individuals saying they constitute a violation of civil rights. Some states, such as Florida and Texas, have also enacted laws that essentially prevent private businesses from imposing these bans on the unvaccinated.

The bars and restaurants putting the vaccine requirements in place range from individually owned ones to small chains. In New York, prominent restaurateur Danny Meyer, who heads the Union Square Hospitality Group and founded the fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack SHAK, announced Thursday on CNBC that Union Square Hospitality Group would be insisting that patrons who want to sit inside be vaccinated. Shake Shack will set its own vaccine policies, Meyer told CNBC.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

‘No Vax, No Service’: Restaurant Owners Turning Away Customers Without Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination added by on
View all posts by Editor →