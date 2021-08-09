Antifa Targets and Assaults Families and Children at Religious Gathering in Portland Park

(Post Millennial) — A large group of Antifa carrying shields and melee weapons attacked a group of Evangelical Christians congregating for a prayer and worship event at the waterfront in downtown Portland, Ore. Video recorded at the scene showed children and families running away as black-clad Antifa militants tore apart the sound equipment and assaulted attendees with pepper spray and projectiles.

Shocking video recorded in Portland show a large group of antifa carrying shields & weapons move in to attack & shut down a family Christian prayer & worship event on the waterfront. Police did not intervene. pic.twitter.com/8JZuI1LPHo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

The event was announced last month by a Christian ministry featuring firebrand Canadian preacher Artur Pawlowski. The Calgary pastor gained notoriety earlier this year for speaking out against lockdown measures that targeted places of worship. In response to the announcement of the worship event, Portland Antifa groups and activists on Twitter organized a direct action.

A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

“Welcome to Portland, you won’t like it here, pastor,” tweeted Portland Antifa member Melissa Lewis.

