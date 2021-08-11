Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Biblical Earthquake Referenced in Amos, Zechariah

(Christian Headlines) — Archaeologists in Israel say they have uncovered physical evidence in Jerusalem of an earthquake referenced in the biblical books of Amos and Zechariah that struck during the divided kingdom and after the reigns of David and Solomon.

Zechariah 14:5, seen by many as a reference to the second coming of Christ, says, “You will flee as you fled from the earthquake in the days of Uzziah king of Judah.” Amos 1:1 also mentions the earthquake and says Amos saw a vision about Israel “two years before the earthquake, when Uzziah was king of Judah and Jeroboam son of Jehoash was king of Israel.” Uzziah was considered a mostly “good” and godly king of the southern kingdom of Judah, while Jeroboam was a bad king who led the people away from God.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said this week it had uncovered archaeological evidence of the earthquake, which struck in Israel about 2,800 years ago. Although archaeologists previously discovered evidence of the quake elsewhere in Israel, it is the first time they’ve found evidence of it in Jerusalem itself.

