Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Biblical Earthquake Referenced in Amos, Zechariah

By on No Comment

(Christian Headlines) — Archaeologists in Israel say they have uncovered physical evidence in Jerusalem of an earthquake referenced in the biblical books of Amos and Zechariah that struck during the divided kingdom and after the reigns of David and Solomon.

Zechariah 14:5, seen by many as a reference to the second coming of Christ, says, “You will flee as you fled from the earthquake in the days of Uzziah king of Judah.” Amos 1:1 also mentions the earthquake and says Amos saw a vision about Israel “two years before the earthquake, when Uzziah was king of Judah and Jeroboam son of Jehoash was king of Israel.” Uzziah was considered a mostly “good” and godly king of the southern kingdom of Judah, while Jeroboam was a bad king who led the people away from God.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said this week it had uncovered archaeological evidence of the earthquake, which struck in Israel about 2,800 years ago. Although archaeologists previously discovered evidence of the quake elsewhere in Israel, it is the first time they’ve found evidence of it in Jerusalem itself.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Biblical Earthquake Referenced in Amos, Zechariah added by on
View all posts by Editor →