Texas Declares So-Called ‘Sex Change’ Surgeries for Minors Child Abuse

(Faithwire) ⁠— Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced this week that performing sex reassignment surgeries on minors is a form of child abuse.

The governor made the announcement Thursday, after receiving a report from Jaime Masters, commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Masters, Abbott said in a statement, examined “whether genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse.”

In her letter to Abbott, Masters affirmed it is child abuse.

“This surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting harm to children’s bodies,” she wrote. “Generally, children in the care and custody of a parent lack the legal capacity to consent to surgical treatments, making them more vulnerable.”

