Mayor of Camden, NJ Holds ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Parade’ Complete With Marching Band and Shots

(NJ Spotlight News) — Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen held a COVID-19 vaccine parade on Tuesday. Medical workers and a mobile unit traveled the city’s streets, knocking on doors and providing vaccines to people on the spot. The County Fire Department and the Camden High School Marching Band also joined in.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!