Desperate Afghans Fall from U.S. Military Plane After Clinging to Aircraft in Shocking Video

(Newsweek) — Three young men have reportedly fallen mid-air from a plane leaving Kabul after allegedly losing grip of the exterior of the aircraft, alarming footage appears to show.

In a video uploaded by the Afghan Asvaka News agency and seemingly taken from the ground, two unidentifiable objects can be seen falling from the body of a plane as it flies overhead.

“The video shows a flight from Kabul airport where two people are thrown from a plane into the people’s homes,” the agency said alongside the 11-second clip which has since garnered more than one million views.

Exclusive- A clear video (from other angle) of men falling from C-17. They were Clinging to some parts of the plane that took off from Kabul airport today. #Talibans #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/CMNW5ngqrK — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Warning-Graphic

Locals while collecting the bodies of three men Clinging to the wheels of the plane that took off from #Kabul airport, they were then fell to the ground near Khairkahana area of Kabul#Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/N14U55CZmj — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Continue reading this story >>