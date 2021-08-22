Congressman Announces ‘Second Coming of President Donald J. Trump’ at So-Called ‘Save America’ Rally

By on No Comment

(Trussville Tribune) — “A college football game atmosphere,” said Pat Bentley, with Paul Davis Restoration of Birmingham, on Saturday, as former President Donald came into Cullman, Alabama for a rally.

The gates of the York Family Farm, where the Rock the South festival takes place, opened at 2 p.m. A two-mile long line of people from all over the southeast were waiting to get into the event.

“As divided as our government presents our country we see people of all races, religions and ethnicity cheering as we wait in line to attend,” said Bentley in an email.

Among those in the crowd included the likes of Congressman Mo Brooks, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and Attorney General Steve Marshall, who also spoke at the rally Saturday. Blue-collar workers, attorneys, farmers and other lawmakers gathered to hear Trump speak.

[Trump] also called up Congressman Mo Brooks, who he has endorsed in the race for the Senate, to speak for a second time during the rally.

“I’m [pleased] to announce the second coming of President Donald Trump!” Brooks said.

  • Connect with Christian News

Editor’s Note: Trump has not indicated whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Congressman Announces ‘Second Coming of President Donald J. Trump’ at So-Called ‘Save America’ Rally added by on
View all posts by Editor →