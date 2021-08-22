Congressman Announces ‘Second Coming of President Donald J. Trump’ at So-Called ‘Save America’ Rally

(Trussville Tribune) — “A college football game atmosphere,” said Pat Bentley, with Paul Davis Restoration of Birmingham, on Saturday, as former President Donald came into Cullman, Alabama for a rally.

The gates of the York Family Farm, where the Rock the South festival takes place, opened at 2 p.m. A two-mile long line of people from all over the southeast were waiting to get into the event.

“As divided as our government presents our country we see people of all races, religions and ethnicity cheering as we wait in line to attend,” said Bentley in an email.

Among those in the crowd included the likes of Congressman Mo Brooks, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and Attorney General Steve Marshall, who also spoke at the rally Saturday. Blue-collar workers, attorneys, farmers and other lawmakers gathered to hear Trump speak.

[Trump] also called up Congressman Mo Brooks, who he has endorsed in the race for the Senate, to speak for a second time during the rally.

“I’m [pleased] to announce the second coming of President Donald Trump!” Brooks said.

Editor’s Note: Trump has not indicated whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

