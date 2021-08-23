Afghan Christian: ‘We Are Not Leaving the Field; We Will Fight Harder and Continue God’s Work’

In a video released and being circulated online following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, an unidentified Afghan Christian can be heard through tears speaking the following in his native language:

“Hello dear brothers and sisters, I hope you are healthy. Today in Afghanistan is the first day of Taliban rule. I don’t know what the future of this country will be. We are not able to control our emotions, because we’ve worked so hard for twenty years. All of our work over the past twenty years has been lost overnight. Only God understands how much pain we have and how broken our hearts are. We are not crying out of fear, but because our hearts ache for our beautiful country. It has now been destroyed by this savage and extremist group. Every precious thing of value in our nation is now destroyed. The whole world has abandoned us. Those who said they would support us, have now abandoned us to the worst situation imaginable. I don’t know what is going to happen to us. Are we supposed to live alongside the Taliban’s rule?

My friends, we record this video as a testimony. We want it to remain in history. We want to be remembered by our friends and loved ones that today we have been left in the field by ourselves. But we are not leaving the field, we will fight harder and will continue God’s work. If we are no longer with you, remember this word from our UNBROKEN hearts. But please remember us, the great difficulties we now face. If any of us remain, if our children remain, I have a request: Please do not leave them alone. Please take care of them. Please do not abandon them. I’m sorry I cried and became emotional. My heart hurts. Send this to all of your friends as a remembrance. I hope this finds you under our Heavenly Father’s shelter. Thank you.”