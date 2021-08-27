Landlord, Air Force Vet Homeless After Tenants Stop Paying Rent During Eviction Ban

(FOX Business) — A landlord in upstate New York is living out of a car with her daughter after being unable to collect rent from tenants in three properties she owns due to eviction moratoriums.

“I don’t understand how they can give my private property to somebody to live for free. I bought that property. I fixed it up with my blood, sweat and tears,” Brandie LaCasse, a single mother and Air Force veteran, told CBS News.

Now, LaCasse is living out of a car with her daughter, as well as staying with friends when she is able.

LaCasse said she missed out on receiving $23,000 in rent over nearly a year because of federal and state eviction moratoriums that were put in place due to the pandemic. She explained to the outlet that she told the tenants they had to move out so she could move in, but they instead stopped paying rent, yet remained in the homes.

Continue reading this story >>