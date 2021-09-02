High Court Won’t Block TX Law Allowing Abortion Up Until 6 Weeks, Prohibiting Thereafter If Heartbeat Detected

(Business Insider) — The Supreme Court has refused to block a restrictive new law in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks, with no exception for rape or incest.

In a 5-4 vote, Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Neil M. Gorsuch, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., and Clarence Thomas overruled the dissenting votes cast by Justices John G. Roberts, Jr., Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

The law, SB8, was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19. It bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and is a “heartbeat” abortion ban that prohibits the termination of pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

