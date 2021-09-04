Lyft, Uber to Pay Legal Fees for Drivers Sued for Transporting Passengers to Murder Babies Under New TX Abortion Law

(FOX Business) — A number of big-name tech companies are expressing their opposition toward Texas’ new abortion law with new policies and offers.

Several companies have taken steps to either limit abortion whistleblowers or support women who want to receive abortions in light of the new law banning women from getting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Rideshare apps Lyft and Uber, for example, on Friday announced new offers to cover drivers’ legal fees if they are sued under the new Texas law for driving women seeking abortions to clinics.

Lyft cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer, as well as Lyft General Counsel Kristin Sverchek, issued a statement saying the law “threatens to punish drivers for getting people where they need to go — specifically, women exercising their right to choose and to access the healthcare they need.”

“We want to be clear: Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why,” the Lyft executives said. “…This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company.”

Continue reading this story >>