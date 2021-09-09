Lawmakers Blast Biden’s Sweeping New Coronavirus Mandate Forcing Employers to Require Vaccinations or Testing

(FOX News) — Republican members of Congress and state governors were appalled by news Thursday that President Joe Biden will force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly, vowing to block the new policy and terming it unconstitutional.

The mandate, which is expected to affect as many as 100 million Americans in an array of jobs, including health care, directly impacts the private sector.

“This is absolutely unconstitutional,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, wrote in a tweet, attaching a link to the news.

“Mandates are not the answer,” Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in response. “Getting the vaccine should be up to you and your doctor — not the federal government.”

