Blasphemous Billboard Comparing Trump to Prophecy of Jesus’ Birth Taken Down

(Christian Post) — A billboard installed near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia featuring a photo of former President Donald Trump and a Bible verse saying, “unto us a Son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders,” has been taken down after backlash.

The Washington Post’s political reporter Eugene Scott drew attention to the billboard by posting a photo of it on Twitter.

“Unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders,” read the text in capital letters on the billboard with a picture of Trump looking on alongside the “verse.”

The text appeared to be referring to Isaiah 9:6, which says, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

However, the billboard claimed it was Romans 8:17.

More than 2,000 users commented and retweeted it.

“Uh… this is the most blasphemous and sacrilegious thing yet. Not to mention, that is not what Romans 8:17 says, not even close. Somebody needs to buy the religious right some Bibles. Stat. Where are the Gideons when you need them?” reads one comment.

