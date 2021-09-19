Blasphemous Billboard Comparing Trump to Prophecy of Jesus’ Birth Taken Down

By on No Comment

(Christian Post) — A billboard installed near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia featuring a photo of former President Donald Trump and a Bible verse saying, “unto us a Son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders,” has been taken down after backlash.

The Washington Post’s political reporter Eugene Scott drew attention to the billboard by posting a photo of it on Twitter.

“Unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders,” read the text in capital letters on the billboard with a picture of Trump looking on alongside the “verse.”

The text appeared to be referring to Isaiah 9:6, which says, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

However, the billboard claimed it was Romans 8:17.

More than 2,000 users commented and retweeted it.

“Uh… this is the most blasphemous and sacrilegious thing yet. Not to mention, that is not what Romans 8:17 says, not even close. Somebody needs to buy the religious right some Bibles. Stat. Where are the Gideons when you need them?” reads one comment.

  • Connect with Christian News

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Blasphemous Billboard Comparing Trump to Prophecy of Jesus’ Birth Taken Down added by on
View all posts by Editor →