Occupy Democrats Support Florida Landowner Evicting Unvaccinated Tenants

(FOX Business) — After months of pushing to halt evictions for tenants hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, progressives have found themselves on the side of the landlord when it comes to vaccine mandates.

Occupy Democrats, a progressive activist group, raised eyebrows last week after tweeting support for landlords who are evicting unvaccinated tenants.

“BREAKING: A large Florida landlord announces that he will begin requiring all new and existing tenants to provide proof of COVID vaccination, saying, ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move, and if you don’t, we will evict you.’ RT IF YOU SUPPORT THE LANDLORD’S MOVE!” the group tweeted.

