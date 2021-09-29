Archaeologists Claim 3D Scans Show Formation Matching ‘Biblical’ Description of Noah’s Ark in Eastern Turkey

(Christian Post) — Biblical archaeologists say they have discovered a boat-like formation matching the biblical description of Noah’s Ark as they used a ground-penetrating radar at a rocky spot in eastern Turkey that some speculated to be the location of the original vessel.

Archaeologists associated with a project named Noah’s Ark Scans say they have discovered a “boat formation” on Mount Tendürek matching the “exact length” of the ark given in the Bible — around 150 meters or 300 cubits in biblical terms — The U.S. Sun reported Sunday.

The Durupinar boat-shaped formation was discovered in 1959 by a Turkish army captain. The research interest in the site began in the 1970s through the mid-1990s due to the work of American explorer Ron Wyatt and others. According to the project’s website, independent private geophysical surveys were conducted in 2014 and 2019 “showing layers and interesting angular structures below the ground.”

“The new GPR data shows parallel lines and angular structures 8 to 20 feet down,” the project explains on its website. “These parallel lines and right angles below the surface are something you would not expect to see in a natural, geologic formation. Interestingly, the boat formation has also been confirmed to be the exact length of the ark given in the Bible (Genesis 6:15).”

