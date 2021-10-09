100-Year-Old Alleged Nazi Concentration Camp Guard on Trial for Being an ‘Accessory to Murder’ Denies Role in Over 3,500 Murders

(AFP) — A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty.

“I am innocent,” said Josef Schuetz, who stands accused of “knowingly and willingly” assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

The Sachsenhausen camp detained more than 200,000 people between 1936 and 1945, including Jews, Roma, regime opponents and gay people.

Tens of thousands of inmates died from forced labour, murder, medical experiments, hunger or disease before the camp was liberated by Soviet troops, according to the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum.

When asked about his work at the camp, Schuetz insisted that he knew nothing about what happened there and that he did “absolutely nothing”.

