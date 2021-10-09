Hospital Denies Christian Woman Kidney Transplant Over Refusal to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

(Washington Times) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn’t approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.

Leilani Lutali, a born-again Christian, went with her faith.

Even though she has stage 5 kidney disease that puts her at risk of dying without a new kidney, Lutali, 56, said she could not agree to be vaccinated because of the role that fetal cell lines have played in the development of vaccines. Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue are widely used in medical manufacturing but the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.

“As a Christian, I can’t support anything that has to do with abortion of babies, and the sanctity of life for me is precious,” she said.

Continue reading this story >>