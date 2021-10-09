‘Trump is Gonna Save the World’: Emotional Woman Says America, World ‘Depend’ on Trump

Woman at Trump rally today says her whole family has “turned liberal” and they hate Trump. Then breaks down crying and says, “I have complete faith that this man is going to basically save the world. Not just us, everyone.” pic.twitter.com/Z5g0YXC54m — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 9, 2021

Thousands of people gathered to hear Donald Trump speak at a rally this weekend, which was held at the Iowa State Fairground in Des Moines.

Supporters came from all around to hear the former president talk about the problems he sees and to rally support for a potential second presidential run.

One attendee, who was fighting back tears while being interviewed by Right Side Broadcasting Network, said that her entire family “turned liberal” and that they hate Trump.

“I have complete faith that this man [Trump] is gonna save us. He’s basically saving the world. Not just us. Everyone. Everyone.”

Another attendee, Rich Thomas, according to a report by Newsweek, stated that he came to the rally to give “documents” to Trump’s legal team.

“Our king, Jesus Christ, has spoken to put you back in your office at the White House now,” Thomas said.

Donald Trump is a favored choice for president among so-called evangelicals and conservatives despite his liberal positions in supporting homosexuality — in which Trump had previously tweeted that it was his “great honor” to be “the most pro-gay president in American history” — and his unwillingness to outlaw abortion by advocating his support for keeping abortion exceptions legal.

