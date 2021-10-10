Lebanon’s Power Supply Restored After Nation Plunged Into 24 Hours of Darkness

Photo: Paul Saad

(Metro) — The power supply has been restored in Lebanon after a nationwide outage saw the country plunged into darkness for 24 hours on Saturday.

The national grid shut down entirely when the nation’s two largest power stations, the Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, ground to a halt after running out of fuel.

The blackout left millions in near total darkness, piling further misery on a population already struggling with unemployment and hunger caused by rising prices and financial meltdown.

