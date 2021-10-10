Woman Who Joined Islamic State Says UK Govt Must be ‘Open-Minded’ in Allowing Her to Return

(BBC) — A British woman who joined the Islamic State group with her young children has said UK politicians should “open your minds” to allowing them to return.
Nicole Jack and her three daughters are currently being held in a detention camp in Syria alongside thousands of wives and children of IS fighters.
She said they are “out of sight, out of mind” and the UK government must not sweep them “under the carpet”.
…
The UK government has been unwilling to let those who joined IS – a group that committed genocide and murder around the world – back to the UK, viewing them as potential national security threats.
