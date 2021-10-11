NC Lieutenant Governor ‘Will Not Back Down’ for Calling So-Called ‘LGBTQ+’ Education ‘Filth’

(CBS News) ⁠— North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson said Saturday that he “will not back down” as politicians call for his resignation over recently resurfaced comments in which he referred to “transgenderism” and homosexuality as “filth.”

“Let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down,” he said in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday. “I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”

In June, Robinson spoke at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, where he made derisive comments about educating children about LGBTQ+ issues.

