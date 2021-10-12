Hackers To Unleash Killware — And It’s as Bad as It Sounds

(USA Today) — Even as most Americans are still learning about the hacking-for-cash crime of ransomware, the nation’s top homeland security official is worried about an even more dire digital danger: killware, or cyberattacks that can literally end lives.

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in April galvanized the public’s attention because of its consumer-related complications, including long lines at gas stations, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview with USA TODAY’s Editorial Board last week.

But, “there was a cyber incident that very fortunately did not succeed,” he added. “And that is an attempted hack of a water treatment facility in Florida, and the fact that that attack was not for financial gain but rather purely to do harm.”

That attack on the Oldsmar, Florida, water system in February was intended to distribute contaminated water to residents “and that should have gripped our entire country,” Mayorkas said.

