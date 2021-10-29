Calif. School Board President Curses at Concerned Parent Who Questioned Vaccines for Children, Mask Mandate

(NBC News) — A California school board president cursed at a parent who expressed concerns over mask and vaccine mandates during a meeting Tuesday.
Lauren Roupoli, along with other parents at the Los Alamitos Unified School District, addressed the board with her thoughts on mask and vaccine mandates.
She told the board she is against the California mask mandate for students and will be against a vaccine mandate, and asked the board not to support them.
Eventually, Board President Marlys Davidson told Roupoli her time was up, according to public video of the meeting, and called up the next parent. Roupoli concluded, and Davidson mumbled under her breath “f— you,” which was picked up by her mic.
