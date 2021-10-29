Photos Show Principal Laughing, Staffers Cheering as Scantily-Clad Students Give Lap Dances During ‘Man Pageant’

(Law & Crime) — A Kentucky high school is in the spotlight after photos of students wearing skimpy clothing and appearing to dance suggestively for the principal and staffers went viral.
The pictures were taken during Homecoming festivities at Hazard High School, according to a statement from superintendent Sondra Combs.
One picture shows Hazard High School principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini —who is also the mayor of Hazard—laughing as someone believed to be a student does what appears to be a sexually suggestive dance directly in front of him.
Another photo shows a student in a red bikini or lingerie, straddling an adult’s leg. The student’s hand is wrapped around the back of the adult’s head.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!