Photos Show Principal Laughing, Staffers Cheering as Scantily-Clad Students Give Lap Dances During ‘Man Pageant’

(Law & Crime) — A Kentucky high school is in the spotlight after photos of students wearing skimpy clothing and appearing to dance suggestively for the principal and staffers went viral.

The pictures were taken during Homecoming festivities at Hazard High School, according to a statement from superintendent Sondra Combs.

One picture shows Hazard High School principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini —who is also the mayor of Hazard—laughing as someone believed to be a student does what appears to be a sexually suggestive dance directly in front of him.

Another photo shows a student in a red bikini or lingerie, straddling an adult’s leg. The student’s hand is wrapped around the back of the adult’s head.

Continue reading this story >>