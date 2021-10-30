Biden Says ‘Pope’ Told Him That He’s a ‘Good Catholic’ Who Ought To Take Communion

(ROME) — President Joe Biden met face to face with Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who is referred to by Catholics worldwide as “pope” in his role as the head of the Roman Catholic religion, at the Vatican on Friday.

Biden, who identifies as Catholic, supports the murder of unborn children through abortion under the guise of “women’s rights,” which is a position that many leaders in Catholicism staunchly oppose.

Biden said that abortion did not come up during the meeting.

“We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion,” Biden stated.