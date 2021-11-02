Former Google CEO Says Facebook’s Metaverse is ‘Not Necessarily the Best Thing for Human Society’

(Business Insider) — Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has joined the many voices weighing in on Facebook’s metaverse and expressing concern about the future of artificial intelligence.

Schmidt, who served as Google’s top executive from 2001 to 2011 and as executive chairman until his departure in May 2020, told The New York Times that while he believes the technology will soon “be everywhere,” he warned that it is “not necessarily the best thing for human society.”

“All of the people who talk about metaverses are talking about worlds that are more satisfying than the current world — you’re richer, more handsome, more beautiful, more powerful, faster,” Schmidt told The Times. “So, in some years, people will choose to spend more time with their goggles on in the metaverse. And who gets to set the rules? The world will become more digital than physical. And that’s not necessarily the best thing for human society.”

