Notorious Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Fatally Shot 5 Times in Harlem

Drug lord Alpo Martinez, once one of New York City’s most notorious drug kingpins, was gunned down on the streets of Harlem early Sunday morning.

He was a larger-than-life figure who had seemed to defy death in the past.

Martinez became famous in the 1980s for his murderous ways and mountains of drugs and cash. He was immortalized in dozens of rap songs and the movie Paid in Full.

Alberto “Alpo” Martinez had returned to the streets of Harlem in recent years but his latest visit turned out to be his last.

