Notorious Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Fatally Shot 5 Times in Harlem

(Fox 5) NEW YORK — Drug lord Alpo Martinez, once one of New York City’s most notorious drug kingpins, was gunned down on the streets of Harlem early Sunday morning.
He was a larger-than-life figure who had seemed to defy death in the past.
Martinez became famous in the 1980s for his murderous ways and mountains of drugs and cash. He was immortalized in dozens of rap songs and the movie Paid in Full.
Alberto “Alpo” Martinez had returned to the streets of Harlem in recent years but his latest visit turned out to be his last.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!