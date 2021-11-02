Trump ‘Authorizes Release’ of Profane ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Merchandise on ‘Save America’ Fundraising Page

For anyone donating $45 or more to the Trump campaign, they would receive a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt, according to an email sent out [last week].

The Trump campaign is cashing in on the newfound popularity from the phrase that has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”

It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: “F—- Joe Biden.”



Pres Trump’s at the BIG Baseball Game in Atlanta TONIGHT. Are you watching? LET’S GO BRANDON! Claim your FREE SHIRT now: https://t.co/kIxn2ByH1p Stop2End — Trump Campaign Texts (@TrumpSMS) October 31, 2021 Continue reading this story >>

According to The Hill, the email that was sent out by the Trump team reads in part: “You’ve probably heard it being chanted anywhere patriotic Americans get together. Well now, President Trump has put America’s favorite new phrase on a custom shirt. That’s right. President Trump has just authorized the release of his brand-new, limited-edition ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ shirts.”

The email goes on to say that the T-shirt is in “high demand,” and is stated in the email as being “low stock.” The email advertises it by stating, “Whether you’re at a concert, football game, or just out for a walk in the park, you’re probably going to hear someone say ‘LET’S GO BRANDON.’ Now you can have a shirt to match.”