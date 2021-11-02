Trump ‘Authorizes Release’ of Profane ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirts on ‘Save America’ Page, Says Fundraising Email

A Save America email is giving away shirts with the ["Let’s Go Brandon”] slogan on it for donations to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee of at least $45.

“You’ve probably heard it being chanted anywhere patriotic Americans get together,” the email read. “Well now, President Trump has put America’s favorite new phrase on a custom shirt. That’s right. President Trump has just authorized the release of his brand-new, limited-edition ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ shirts.”

The email says supplies are limited and in “high demand.”

“Whether you’re at a concert, football game, or just out for a walk in the park, you’re probably going to hear someone say ‘LET’S GO BRANDON,'” the email adds. “Now you can have a shirt to match.”

The “Let’s go Brandon” is the chant an NBC NASCAR broadcaster Kelli Stavast claimed was hailing down as she interviewed racer Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway.

But the crowd was chanting “F*** Joe Biden,” and not “Let’s Go Brandon,” as the NBC broadcaster erroneously reported.

Pres Trump’s at the BIG Baseball Game in Atlanta TONIGHT. Are you watching? LET’S GO BRANDON! Claim your FREE SHIRT now: https://t.co/kIxn2ByH1p Stop2End — Trump Campaign Texts (@TrumpSMS) October 31, 2021

