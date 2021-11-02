Trump ‘Authorizes Release’ of Profane ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirts on ‘Save America’ Page, Says Fundraising Email

By on No Comment

(Newsmax) — A Save America email is giving away shirts with the ["Let’s Go Brandon”] slogan on it for donations to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee of at least $45.

“You’ve probably heard it being chanted anywhere patriotic Americans get together,” the email read. “Well now, President Trump has put America’s favorite new phrase on a custom shirt. That’s right. President Trump has just authorized the release of his brand-new, limited-edition ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ shirts.”

The email says supplies are limited and in “high demand.”

“Whether you’re at a concert, football game, or just out for a walk in the park, you’re probably going to hear someone say ‘LET’S GO BRANDON,'” the email adds. “Now you can have a shirt to match.”

The “Let’s go Brandon” is the chant an NBC NASCAR broadcaster Kelli Stavast claimed was hailing down as she interviewed racer Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway.

But the crowd was chanting “F*** Joe Biden,” and not “Let’s Go Brandon,” as the NBC broadcaster erroneously reported.

  • Connect with Christian News

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Trump ‘Authorizes Release’ of Profane ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirts on ‘Save America’ Page, Says Fundraising Email added by on
View all posts by Editor →