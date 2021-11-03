Kanye West Joined by Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber for ‘Sunday Service’ on Halloween Draws Concern

(Daily Beast) — It was only a matter of time before Kanye West would bring back his celebrity-friendly Sunday Service. But many were left slack-jawed when the rapper decided to mark its return this past Sunday (on Halloween no less) by having Marilyn Manson at his side nodding along as Justin Bieber prayed over the service.

Already West, who recently changed his name to Ye, was widely bashed over the summer for choosing to align himself with Manson, real name Brian Warner, when he decided to collaborate with him for the song “Jail Pt. 2” on his latest album Donda. The shock rocker has been publicly accused by at least 15 women of sexual assault, sexual battery, emotional and physical abuse, torture, as well as other disturbing behavior.

…

West’s decision has engulfed him in criticism yet again, only this time it’s drawn the ire of some Christians, many of whom already felt his Sunday Service was more of a spectacle for himself than an occasion for any real worship. Since the launch of the invite-only service in 2019, West has had a choir turn his own music or other contemporary songs into gospel tunes and hawked expensive merch tied to the events, such as $225 sweaters and $50 “church socks.”

