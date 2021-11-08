Milwaukee DA Refuses to Charge Teens in Videotaped Beating of Street Preacher Who Had Head Stomped On

(WISN) ⁠— The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will not charge anyone in the beating of a street preacher attacked outside of Riverside University High School in September even though the attack was caught on video and the attacker is easily identifiable.

“The Dan O’Donnell Show” has obtained a letter from the District Attorney’s Office to Nicholas Heald, who was assaulted while preaching against abortion as students lined up for school buses after the school day on September 13th.

Heald captured the attack on his body camera, and it was witnessed by multiple Riverside students and staff members as well as Heald’s fellow anti-abortion protesters.

“The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office at the Juvenile Justice Center has reviewed the police reports and other evidence in this case in which you were listed as the victim,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote in an unsigned letter to Heald this week. “Based upon that review, Assistant District Attorney Claire Roehre has concluded that no charges will be issued in this matter.”

Editor’s Note: If you would would like to contact the Milwaukee’s DA’s Office to express concern, please call Claire Roerhe at 414-257-7725.