‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant at John Hagee’s ‘Megachurch’ Draws Rebuke: ‘This Is Blasphemous’

(Christian Headlines) — A chant of “Let’s Go Brandon” at a well-known Texas church [this past weekend] was met with a round of rebuke from multiple Christian leaders, who called the moment shameful and antithetical to Jesus’ teachings.

The phrase – a substitute for “F— Joe Biden” – was chanted Saturday at the Reawaken America Tour rally at San Antonio’s Cornerstone Church, where popular author John Hagee serves as pastor. A video of the chant went viral on social media, with another video showing the chant being led from the stage. The rally was organized by Clay Clark and featured dozens of speakers, including Mike Lindell, Michael Flynn and Greg Locke.

The videos show attendees on their feet and clapping while chanting the phrase – similar to how fans at a sporting event would act.

The phrase became popular following a televised NASCAR race in October, when fans began chanting the vulgar phrase (“F— Joe Biden”), but an NBC reporter misheard it as “Let’s Go Brandon” – which happened to be the first name of the race winner.

