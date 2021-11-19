Black Hijab-Wearing Teens Who Attacked Asian Students on Train to Be Charged with ‘Ethnic Intimidation’

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities are investigating a video that appears to show a group of teenage girls brutally beating another girl after she tried to prevent the group from assaulting a teenage boy as they all rode on SEPTA’s Broad Street line.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports that the group of teens first targeted a group of Asian male students aboard an express train in Olney on Tuesday. Sources tell FOX 29, the members of the attacking group are alleged to have hurled racial slurs at the Asian teens from Central High School and dumped a smoothie on them Tuesday – one day prior to the incident that was caught on video.

The torment reportedly continued on Wednesday when Keeley reports the same group assaulted at least one of the Asian students. Video shared on social media appears to show a female Asian student trying to break up the conflict when the group turns the violence on her.

Continue reading this story >>

 


