Haitian Gang Releases 2 Missionaries Held Hostage, 15 Still Being Held

(Fox News) — A Christian missionary group announced that two of its 17 missionaries have been released after being held hostage by a Haitian gang.
Christian Aid Missionaries, which is based in Ohio, made the announcement on Sunday but did not provide further information about the individuals released.
“We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits and being cared for,” the group said in a statement.
Fifteen of the group’s missionaries are still being held hostage by the 400 Mawozo gang.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!