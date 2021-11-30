‘Horrific’: School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Wounded at Michigan High School

(ABC News) — Three students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday, authorities said.
They were a 16-year-old male student and two female students, ages 14 and 17, authorities said.
Eight others were shot and injured, including a teacher, authorities said. They were transported to three different local hospitals. Two were in surgery and six in stable condition with varied gunshot wounds, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said during a briefing Tuesday evening.
All parents of the victims have been notified, he said.
