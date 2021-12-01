Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Case of Miss. Law Allowing Abortion, Except After 15 Weeks

(CNBC) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday appeared poised to side with Mississippi in its bid to uphold a 15-week abortion ban, a ruling that would erode decades-old precedent protecting the right to an abortion before viability.

The justices heard oral arguments in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that directly challenged the abortion rights precedent established by the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade and reaffirmed by the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in 1992.

The case centers on a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lower courts blocked the law, ruling that it violates Roe and Casey, which protect abortion before the point of fetal viability — around 24 weeks of gestation — and require that laws regulating abortion not pose an “undue burden.”

