Tech Firm Will Pay You $200k to Sell Your Identity to Its Robots

(Metro) — Tech company Promobot is on the lookout for a face for its humanoid robot assistant to work in hotels, shopping malls and other crowded places.

The company is searching for a ‘kind and friendly’ face to be reproduced on potentially thousands of versions of the robots worldwide.

The company is ready to pay £150,000 ($200,000) to anybody willing to transfer the rights to their face and voice forever.

‘Since 2019, we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project, and as for this, they need to license a new robot appearance to avoid legal delays,’ said Promobot, which claims to be the largest service robotics manufacturer in Northern and Eastern Europe.

